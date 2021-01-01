About this product

Unique and first of its kind, the Terpometer allows you to enjoy dabbing with a dab rig & torch like you would with an electric rig or e-nail! The Terpometer provides you with a precise readout of your nails' actual running temperature so you can easily know when (and when not to) dab your wax concentrates into your quartz bangers and nails. Accurate temperature plays a significant role in determining the quality and tastes of your vapor. Lower temperature levels specifically ensure more flavorful dabs, preserving the overall quality and flavor profiles of your wax concentrates while dabbing in higher temperature ranges provides you with more potent rips. The Terpometer helps you precisely identify your banger's real-time temperature level, so you always know the right time to load your extracts.



The Terpometer isn’t just a technological wonder for wax enthusiasts. It’s also a highly-durable tool built using some of the best raw materials in the industry. The ceramic-tipped temperature sensor provides a precise digital reading of the heating element's running temperature level. With its intuitive display, the Terpometer will give and suggest the perfect time for you to place your dabs using a color-coded screen. The suggested temperature is based on a set of data analyzed by the creators and engineers of the Terpometer for optimal dabbing temperatures. The body is wrapped in a heat-resistant material to shield and protect the internal components of the Terpometer from excessive heat while making it an overall safer investment altogether. There is no learning curve for the Terpometer as it is simple to use, and there are very few instructions. If you’re looking to improve your dabbing experience, snag the Terpometer today and experience the difference of dabbing with precision!



