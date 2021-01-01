About this product
Unique and first of its kind, the Terpometer allows you to enjoy dabbing with a dab rig & torch like you would with an electric rig or e-nail! The Terpometer provides you with a precise readout of your nails' actual running temperature so you can easily know when (and when not to) dab your wax concentrates into your quartz bangers and nails. Accurate temperature plays a significant role in determining the quality and tastes of your vapor. Lower temperature levels specifically ensure more flavorful dabs, preserving the overall quality and flavor profiles of your wax concentrates while dabbing in higher temperature ranges provides you with more potent rips. The Terpometer helps you precisely identify your banger's real-time temperature level, so you always know the right time to load your extracts.
The Terpometer isn’t just a technological wonder for wax enthusiasts. It’s also a highly-durable tool built using some of the best raw materials in the industry. The ceramic-tipped temperature sensor provides a precise digital reading of the heating element's running temperature level. With its intuitive display, the Terpometer will give and suggest the perfect time for you to place your dabs using a color-coded screen. The suggested temperature is based on a set of data analyzed by the creators and engineers of the Terpometer for optimal dabbing temperatures. The body is wrapped in a heat-resistant material to shield and protect the internal components of the Terpometer from excessive heat while making it an overall safer investment altogether. There is no learning curve for the Terpometer as it is simple to use, and there are very few instructions. If you’re looking to improve your dabbing experience, snag the Terpometer today and experience the difference of dabbing with precision!
Get Connected:
Terpometer Dab Timer
High-Quality Materials
Heat-Resistant Body
Pinpoint Accuracy
Ceramic Sensor
USB Charger
LCD Display
Easy to Use
Sleek Design
Built-In Dab Tool
Dabbing Accessory
Color-Coded Display
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
