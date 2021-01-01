About this product

Light up a bowl with the boys! An official collaboration with Famous Brandz and the Trailer Park Boys, these thick borosilicate glass bubblers are each handmade with a sleek & modern styling that is sure to please. The Trailer Park Boys Bubbler Pipe has an ergonomic design that allows it to stand upright when not in use while the tapered shape of the main chamber prevents water from escaping when in use. This hammer bubbler has a fixed diffuser downstem equipped with cross-cut slits in the glass that provide optimal water filtration for smooth, tasty hits. A deep flower bowl provides you ample space for large bowl packs while a left-side air carb gives you full control over the size of each rip. Available in your choice of 3 bold colors, each topped with a decal of your favorite Trailer Park Boys on the bubble base, this Famous Brandz Hammer Bubbler is the perfect combination of superior performance, portability, and contemporary style.



Get Connected:

Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Trailer Park Boys Hammer Bubbler

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Fixed Cross-Cut Downstem

Flat Base Stands Upright

Ergonomic Bubble Base

5.5” inches in Length

Modern Design

Deep Bowl

Thick Glass

Left-Side Air Carb

Hammer-Style Bubbler

Trailer Park Boys Decals

Officially Licensed Hand Pipe

Choice of Colored Glass Accents

Famous Brandz x Trailer Park Boys Collab