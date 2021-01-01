About this product
With waterless cooling and filtration technology designed to produce smooth rips and filter ash, you can’t go wrong with the Weedgets Slider Pipe! This unique hand pipe fits perfectly inside your pocket, and the retractable bowl allows for a pre-packed bowl that stays secure inside the handle when on the move. The Slider’s retractable bowl also will enable you to extinguish the cherry of your bowl with ease. Like all Weedgets pipes, the Slider Hand Pipe comes with patented coughless technology that blocks tar and resin from reaching your lips while offering unprecedented smoothness.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Weedgets Slider Hand Pipe
Anodized Aluminum Neck
Smoke Cooling Design
Filters Ash and Resin
Replaceable Parts
Retractable Bowl
Simple to Clean
4” inch Length
Choice of Colors
Compact & Discreet
Spoon-Style Hand Pipe
Practically Indestructible
Stainless Steel Flower Bowl
Medical-Grade Silicone Body
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
