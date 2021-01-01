CaliConnected Online Headshop
These are a few of my favorite things. Comfortably rep your favorite online headshop and let it be known with this t-shirt from CaliConnected. The CaliConnected Green Tee has a classic fit (not form-fitting), with a lightweight cotton fabric that makes it a great go-to any time of year. This stylish green t-shirt is highlighted by a white CaliConnected logo and "Your Favorite Online Headshop" on the front.
Get Connected:
CaliConnected Green Cotton Tee
Made from 100% Cotton
Runs True to Size
Pre-Shrunk
Classic Fit
Light Fabric
Unisex Design
Made in the USA
*Note: Not eligible for express shipping.
