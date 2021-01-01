About this product
Tired of the boring carb cap that sits atop your dab rig banger? Bring some life to your oil rig with the Yellow Duck Carb Cap from the best online headshop. This unique carb cab is made from premium borosilicate glass and features a yellow body with a cute duck face design replicated after a classic bathtub duck toy. The Yellow Duck Carb Cap is made to fit standard sized bangers and is a great tool to keep around for dab rigs with domeless nails. If you happen to take a dab that's too big to finish, simply cap your nail while exhaling and save precious concentrate vapors from burning off the top.
Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯
Yellow Duck Themed Carb Cap
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Made for Domeless Nails
1” inch Diameter
Easy to Grip
1.3” inches Tall
Oil Rig Accessory
Unique Duck Design
Fits Standard Size Bangers
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
