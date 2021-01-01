About this product

Experience the latest & greatest in pod-based vaporization with the Yocan Evolve 2.0 Vaporizer. The Evolve 2.0 includes two different types of pods—ceramic coil pods for your oils & e-juice, and a quartz dual-coil pod for your concentrates. While most cartridge style vaporizers only feature one pod, Yocan engineered two styles better suited for each consistency. Equipped with 3 optimized heat settings calibrated specifically for the ideal vaping temperatures of each material, this Yocan pen-style vaporizer offers superb functionality at an astonishingly low price.



The Yocan Evolve 2.0 Vaporizer uses a unique pod-based system that effectively vaporizes your essential oils, e-juice or wax concentrates. The Yocan pod designed for e-juice & essential oils uses a ceramic coil that delivers tasty vapor from thinner materials. On the other hand, the pod made for wax concentrates utilizes dual quartz coils for a super fast heat up time and immense clouds. Pod-style vapes are continuing to grow in popularity due to ease of use and inherent cleanliness. Rather than loading oils or wax concentrates directly into a vaporizer chamber or dish, the pod system separates your unit from making contact with your vaping materials thereby increasing the lifetime of your vaporizer. These refillable pods attach to the battery with a snap-in magnetic connection, making it easier than ever to swap out pods/vaping materials as you please.



Speaking of batteries, Yocan fashioned the Evolve 2.0 Vaporizer with a powerful 650mAh battery that will never let you down. This vape battery features a quick 5-second heat up time and also a 10-second preheat function for those who prefer a larger rip right away. The Evolve 2.0 battery uses single-button controls to toggle through the variable voltage temperatures. Rapidly click the button 3 times to change settings, each color coded to indicate your selected temperature. The white light delivers low voltage with a flavorful draw, blue provides a balance between cloud size & flavor, and the green light offers high heat for robust, voluminous vapor clouds. A multifaceted vape pen at a budget-friendly price point, the Yocan Evolve 2.0 is a great all-around vaporizer for both season veterans and beginners alike.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates & Oils 🍯💧

Yocan Evolve 2.0 Pod-Style Vaporizer Pen

3 Optimized Preset Temperatures

Dual Quartz Coil Pod

Ceramic Coil Pod

Preheat Function

560mAh Battery

Refillable Pods

Easy to Use

5” inches Tall

1 x E-Juice Pod

1 x Concentrate Pod

1 x Essential Oil Pod

Micro-USB Charging

Single-Button Controls

Secure Magnetic Connections