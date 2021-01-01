About this product
The Yocan iShred Vaporizer boasts one of the only built-in grinders in the vape world. This all-in-one portable vape features a high-grade herb grinder hidden on the bottom of the battery for the on-the-go preparation of your dry herb. Just unscrew the cap at the bottom of the Yocan iShred Vaporizer, load your herb, reattach, then hold the button and twist to grind. In addition to its revolutionary grinder compartment, Yocan iShred features an innovative mouthpiece with a stir tool built-in so you don't have to open the chamber to stir the bowl. The Yocan iShred vape delivers smooth, tasty vapor with a ceramic herb chamber, precise temperature control, and straw-stem mouthpiece.
The Yocan iShred vaporizer boasts a medical-grade ceramic oven with an exceptionally large capacity for longer sessions and fewer reloads. Unlike most portable vapes, the Yocan iShred features precision temperature control, enabling users to toggle to a precise temperature that's ideal for their herb strain or preferred vapor profile. Yocan iShred features a simple interface with arrow buttons and an LED display showing temperature, battery life, and more. The easy controls and rapid heat up time enable quick hits on the fly.
The grinder on the bottom of the Yocan iShred features a high quality stainless steel chamber and sharp teeth for quick, efficient grinding of dry herb. This 2 compartment, 3-piece grinder grinds herbs down to a fine powder that's ideal for vaporization while the bottom compartment of the Yocan iShred vaporizer acts as a storage container. The built-in grinder ensures that you have everything you need to vaporize on-the-go without carrying around a pocket full of accessories.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Yocan iShred Dry Herb Vaporizer Pen
Innovative Mouthpiece with Integrated Stir Tool
Precision Temperature Control
Medical Grade Ceramic Oven
Built-in 3-Piece Grinder
Dry Herb Storage Container
Portable & Discreet
Large Bowl Size
LCD Display
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Yocan iShred Dry Herb Vaporizer Pen
Innovative Mouthpiece with Integrated Stir Tool
Precision Temperature Control
Medical Grade Ceramic Oven
Built-in 3-Piece Grinder
Dry Herb Storage Container
Portable & Discreet
Large Bowl Size
LCD Display
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
