About this product
The Yocan Stix is a pocket-friendly dual compatible vape pen designed for efficiently vaping your concentrates & e-liquids. Equipped with a variable voltage battery and ceramic coil atomizer, the Yocan Stix provides options for flavor savors & cloud chasers alike. This super simplistic & compact design measures just over 4” inches in length, the perfect size for busybodies and on-the-go vape enthusiasts to keep on them at all times. The Yocan Stix has a sturdy metal build that can withstand most drops & tumbles, with a leak proof design that preserves the integrity of your materials inside. The Yocan Stix also has convenient 510-threading, making it the perfect vape pen for attaching your favorite pre-filled wax & CBD cartridges.
The Yocan Stix is powered by a 320mAh battery with lights that indicate your current temperature setting. For low heat the light will shine red, medium heat will be green, while high heat is blue. If your a flavor savor we recommend starting with low heat, but if you want thick clouds just turn up the heat. Charge up from nearly anywhere with the Micro USB charger and enjoy pass-through charging capabilities that allow you to rip this vape pen while its still plugged in!
The Yocan Stix features a ceramic coil atomizer to preserve the flavor notes of your extracts no matter what temperature setting you choose. This no-nonsense vape pen was strategically designed to restrict the amount of airflow and deliver rich vapor each draw. A translucent tank lets you watch your vapor build as you inhale and also allows you to see when it's time to clean your vape pen. Speaking of, the 510-threading allows each part to come apart for easy cleaning. Yocan is one of the fasting growing brands in the vaping industry right now. With a super affordable price point, sturdy pocket-friendly design, and dual compatibility, the Yocan Stix Vaporizer Pen is a steal!
Get Connected:
Yocan Stix Vaporizer Pen
Compatible with Wax Concentrates & Oils 🍯💧
Fits Pre-Filled Wax & CBD Cartridges
510-Threaded Vaporizer Battery 🔋
Variable Voltage Temperatures
Translucent Leak Proof Tank
Ceramic Coil Atomizer
320mAh Battery
4” inches Tall
Easy to Use
Dual Function
Multiple Colors
Micro-USB Charging
Universal 510 Threading
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Get Connected:
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
