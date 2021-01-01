About this product
The Yocan Torch 2020 is a revamped and refreshed version of an old favorite, the Yocan Torch eNail. This updated version received more than just a face-lift and is equipped with the best features a portable electric dab nail has to offer. The Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail has the same unique shape as its predecessor while sporting a wide array of new colors for you to choose from. Just like before, the new design offers compatibility with a wider range of glass bubblers, oil rigs, and water pipes thanks to the built-in fully universal attachment. You’ll also find a metal tube and a glass tube that the older version also offered (we’ll dive into the uses below). The new features include the addition of Yocan’s latest heating element, the quartz tri coil seen with the Yocan Regen Vaporizer, and the quartz dual coil atomizers used in the Yocan Evolve Plus. These beefed-up heating elements allow you to take full advantage of moisture-conditioned vapor while dabbing with the Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail.
The Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail is compatible with a wide range of bongs, water pipes, oil rigs, and other glass used in consuming wax concentrates. The adapter on the bottom is a removable universal adapter with three levels and can be used to connect to any 14mm or 18mm glass joint. Use it as pictured above to connect to any female joint water pipe, or turn the adapter upside-down and use it with male joint attachments! The Yocan Torch Adapter provides a great fit to glassware of all sizes and the airtight design prevents outside air from leaking through the joint for superior vapor production.
As mentioned above, the Yocan Torch 2020 delivers superior quality vapor by using the brand's iconic heating elements that have practically made a name for themselves. This portable electric dab nail comes with two premium atomizers, each 510-threaded so they can easily be removed and replaced, even by beginners. The quartz dual coil atomizer allows for smooth and effective vaporization of your select wax concentrates, better suited for those who like more flavor and a subtle body buzz. The quartz tri coils offer even faster vapor production and highly potent rips, taking the Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail to a whole new level.
The Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail offers impeccable airflow control through the use of the metal tube attached to the top of the heating element. Although it may seem insignificant, airflow greatly contributes to the production and quality of your vapor. The less air you let in, the warmer the vapor production is; but it also means that you get more flavorful and potent rips as you’re basically inhaling extracted vapor from your wax concentrates in its purest form. On the other hand, allowing more air into the atomizer increases the vapor density and lets the vapor cool down as the colder outside air mixes with the warm vapors produced by the heating element. Using the inclusive metal tube, you can adjust the airflow of the Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail allowing you to customize and personalize your sessions. An airflow button located at the top of the metal tube can be pressed down to let in air and will block the air when released. Simple, straightforward, yet highly effective.
To improve flavor retention, the Yocan Torch 2020 also includes a glass tube to cap the atomizer. Unlike other materials, glass is inert meaning it does not have any immediate chemical reaction to heat. This keeps the vapor pure and clean while promoting optimal flavors from your concentrates compared to cheaper materials like weak metal or plastic. Because glass does not rub off on the vapors even when exposed to extreme heat, it will never leave a bad taste or unwanted smell in your dab sessions. For both connoisseurs and medical marijuana users, the ability to inhale vapors that are clean and are true to taste is important. It’s no longer just the flavor but the overall quality of the vapor that is preserved by using the glass tube.
The Yocan Torch 2020 improves on the platform paved by its predecessor and allows for a better vaping experience altogether. It’s a revolutionary device that’s proved to be way ahead of its time as many vaporizer manufacturers have started making similar devices. Dab with the original portable electric dab nail today with the Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Yocan Torch 2020 E-Nail Vaporizer
2 Interchangeable Atomizers
Quartz Dual Coil Atomizer
Quartz Tri Coil Atomizer
510-Threaded Parts
Universal Adapter
Superior Airflow
Multiple Colors
Domeless Design
Airflow Carb/Button
Micro-USB Charging
Portable Torchless Enail
15-Second Continuous Use
Airflow Control on Metal Tube
Flavor Retention on Glass Tube
Fits 14mm and 18mm Joint Sizes
Fits Male & Female Joint Water Pipes
Box Includes:
1 x Yocan Torch 2020
1 x Quartz Dual Coil
1 x Quartz Tri Coil
1 x Glass Tube
1 x Metal Tube
1 x Dabber Tool
1 x User Manual
1 x USB Charger
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
