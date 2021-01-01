About this product
The Yocan UNI Box Mod Vaporizer is changing the way you use your pre-filled wax & CBD cartridges. Adding an unprecedented higher level of customization to your smoking experience, the Yocan UNI Vape features an adjustable cartridge slot that works with any sized 510-threaded atomizer tank. The Yocan UNI Box Mod Vaporizer eliminates the need for multiple vape batteries for cartridges with different sized widths. Instead, the UNI was engineered with an innovative slider on the outside of the battery that gives you full control over how far your cartridge or atomizer sticks out, and a dial that changes the diameter to fit different tank sizes. The UNI is powered by a 650mAh battery that can be charged on to the go with an included micro-USB charger cable.
To use the Yocan UNI Vape Battery, simply attach the magnetic 510-threaded adapter to your pre-filled cartridges or atomizers, adjust the height & width as needed, and insert your atomizer or cartridge for a perfect fit every time. This Yocan Vaporizer offers complete temperature control with three variable voltages to give you full-mastery over your flavors & cloud size. Fashioned with an advanced preheat function, the Yocan UNI Vaporizer will warm up your concentrates for 10 seconds to deliver smooth & flavorful rips whenever desired.
Get Connected:
510-Threaded Vape Battery 🔋
The Yocan UNI Box Mod Vaporizer
Made for Pre-Filled Cartridges & Tanks
Fits any Size Oil Tank up to 12mm*
3 Variable Voltage Heat Settings
Adjustable Atomizer Holder
Single Button Controls
Preheat Functionality
650mAh Battery
Oil Level Window
Micro-USB Charging
Fully Universal Vape Battery
510-Thread Magnetic Connector (1)
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
