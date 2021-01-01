About this product
The updated Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod features a more powerful battery, total voltage control, and has a new control layout to streamline your vaping sessions. Just like the original Yocan UNI, the UNI Pro adds an unprecedented level of customization to using your pre-filled cartridges by utilizing an adjustable cartridge slot that works with any size 510-threaded atomizer tank. Eliminating the need for owning multiple vape batteries for cartridges with different sized widths & lengths, the UNI Pro is equipped with an innovative slider on the outside of the battery that gives you full control over how far your cartridge or atomizer sticks out, and a dial that changes the diameter to fit different tank sizes. Simply attach the magnetic 510-threaded adapter to your pre-filled cartridges or atomizers, adjust the height & width as needed, and insert your atomizer or cartridge for a perfect fit every time.
The Yocan UNI Pro features a sleeker and sharper look compared to its predecessor to give your sessions an elite feel, while the crisp OLED screen displays your voltage and temperature so you can easily adjust on-the-fly. Users who have strong preferences when it comes to their pre-filled oil & concentrate cartridges will enjoy the UNI Pro Vaporizer’s voltage control. Yocan is known for having preset temperatures in most of their vaporizers but made a conscious effort to give experienced and more particular users options when using the UNI Pro. The voltage of the UNI Pro can be adjusted in increments of .1 volts, with an overall range of 2.0-4.2v. If you’re a flavor chaser, you’ll be at home in the lower voltage range, while cloud enthusiasts will find the 3.5v-4.2v range very capable of producing thicker vapor.
The new design of the Yocan UNI Pro makes changing temperatures super easy with distinct arrow buttons that indicate your chosen voltage on the bright OLED display. From the OLED screen you’ll also be able to monitor the battery level as well as the preheating status. An upgraded 650mAh battery gives you a full day of casual vaping sessions and the compact size makes this one of the most portable box mods available. With intuitive controls and an easy-to-read display, the Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod is great for both beginners and experienced vape users alike to enjoy their favorite pre-filled wax, oil, & CBD cartridges on the move.
Get Connected:
The Yocan UNI Box Mod Vaporizer 🔋
Made for Pre-Filled Cartridges & Tanks
Fits any Size Oil Tank up to 12mm*
Precision Temperature Control
Adjustable Atomizer Holder
Height Adjustment Button
Bright OLED Display
Oil Level Window
650mAh Battery
Fully Universal
Updated Design
Micro-USB Charging
Magnetic Connections
15 Second Auto Shut-Off
510-Thread Vaporizer Battery
10 Second Preheat Functionality
*Note: The Yocan UNI Pro Vaporizer will fit any industry standard sized 510-threaded atomizer or cartridge up to an extra wide 12mm.
Yocan UNI Pro Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer
Box Includes:
1 x Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod
1 x Magnetic Ring Adapter
1 x USB Charging Cable
1 x User Manual
The Yocan UNI Pro features a sleeker and sharper look compared to its predecessor to give your sessions an elite feel, while the crisp OLED screen displays your voltage and temperature so you can easily adjust on-the-fly. Users who have strong preferences when it comes to their pre-filled oil & concentrate cartridges will enjoy the UNI Pro Vaporizer’s voltage control. Yocan is known for having preset temperatures in most of their vaporizers but made a conscious effort to give experienced and more particular users options when using the UNI Pro. The voltage of the UNI Pro can be adjusted in increments of .1 volts, with an overall range of 2.0-4.2v. If you’re a flavor chaser, you’ll be at home in the lower voltage range, while cloud enthusiasts will find the 3.5v-4.2v range very capable of producing thicker vapor.
The new design of the Yocan UNI Pro makes changing temperatures super easy with distinct arrow buttons that indicate your chosen voltage on the bright OLED display. From the OLED screen you’ll also be able to monitor the battery level as well as the preheating status. An upgraded 650mAh battery gives you a full day of casual vaping sessions and the compact size makes this one of the most portable box mods available. With intuitive controls and an easy-to-read display, the Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod is great for both beginners and experienced vape users alike to enjoy their favorite pre-filled wax, oil, & CBD cartridges on the move.
Get Connected:
The Yocan UNI Box Mod Vaporizer 🔋
Made for Pre-Filled Cartridges & Tanks
Fits any Size Oil Tank up to 12mm*
Precision Temperature Control
Adjustable Atomizer Holder
Height Adjustment Button
Bright OLED Display
Oil Level Window
650mAh Battery
Fully Universal
Updated Design
Micro-USB Charging
Magnetic Connections
15 Second Auto Shut-Off
510-Thread Vaporizer Battery
10 Second Preheat Functionality
*Note: The Yocan UNI Pro Vaporizer will fit any industry standard sized 510-threaded atomizer or cartridge up to an extra wide 12mm.
Yocan UNI Pro Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer
Box Includes:
1 x Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod
1 x Magnetic Ring Adapter
1 x USB Charging Cable
1 x User Manual
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.