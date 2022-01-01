About this product
Blueberry Chill Bear 420 Formula says it all in the title! This mix of CBD + CBN & Delta-8 THC are perfect for anytime you want to chill out, but maybe it's not convenient or possible to smoke cannabis. This tincture will also this mix well and enhance any Sesh with extra CBD & CBN that you won't get much of in your average cannabis joint. We are finding that CBN offers that extra layer of relaxation - so it's a key a key ingredient in our line of chill formulas.
640mg CBD
300mg CBN
60mg Delta-8THC
Made with pure Hemp Flower extracts, 100% natural cannabis terpenes & MCT oil.
"I like to take a drop or two of the chill bear formula right before I hit dinner - it's a perfect way to ease into my evening routine and continue to offer my maximum patience with my young children!" Jason McHugh, Califari Founder
About this brand
Califari CBD + Delta-8 Products
After over a year of research and collaboration with our secret scientist from the Colorado Rocky Mountains, Califari has perfected a new line of Hemp based wellness tinctures that feature different blends of our favorite molecules including CBD and Delta-8 tinctures, CBG, CBN, and plenty of other products!
We have perfected these formulas to help you for very specific parts of your day. We believe that these tinctures mixed with or with out a regular cannabis regime will offer the most perfectly balanced lifestyle to help enhance your mood no matter what the occasion!
We have put deep thought and research into each one of these well crafted formulas, which we believe are the future of wellness products and the keys to:
Better Sleep
Less Stress
Increased Focus
Less Inflammation
Good Times
All of our 100% pure organic hemp is sourced and tested in Colorado and all of our Certificates of Analyses are available here!
Email us at Info@califari.com for any questions. We respond quickly!
