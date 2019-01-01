 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. California CBD Club
California CBD Club

Premium Full Spectrum, Full Plant, U.S. Made CBD Oils

One of our best sellers, premium 750mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Another one of our most effective products, CBD Oil Pain Rub
The full line of our CBD BioCare products, our best sellers, most popular.
CBD Under Eye Cream
About California CBD Club

At California CBD Club, we are proud to say our products are manufactured in the United States at a facility in Miami, Florida. In addition, our cannabis is grown in Kentucky at one of the only federally registered facilities in the United States. Our manufacturing facility is inspected by the FDA. Our manufacturer is registered as a GMP. A GMP is a system for ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards. Our primary CBD products are tested regularly by 3rd party lab testing to insure purity and quality, and available upon request at any time. Our premium CBD BioSkinCare products are produced in a PETA registered cruelty-free facility! We do NOT test on animals.

