At California CBD Club, we are proud to say our products are manufactured in the United States at a facility in Miami, Florida. In addition, our cannabis is grown in Kentucky at one of the only federally registered facilities in the United States. Our manufacturing facility is inspected by the FDA. Our manufacturer is registered as a GMP. A GMP is a system for ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards. Our primary CBD products are tested regularly by 3rd party lab testing to insure purity and quality, and available upon request at any time. Our premium CBD BioSkinCare products are produced in a PETA registered cruelty-free facility! We do NOT test on animals.