Jungle Cake is an Indica strain resulting from the cross of Wedding Cake with White Fire OG.
CA Love Gold flower is primarily produced by way of light-assisted greenhouse cultivation. Supplemental lighting allows cultivators to hit quality levels rivaling indoor, while incurring significant cost savings by utilizing all that free energy provided by the sun! Those savings are passed along to consumers in CA Love Gold by way of indoor quality for greenhouse prices.

About this strain

Jungle Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Fire #43 and Wedding Cake. Jungle Cake is a potent and balanced strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Jungle Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. Jungle Cake is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jungle Cake effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Jungle Cake features flavors like vanilla, pepper, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Jungle Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a balanced and enjoyable strain that can lift your mood and calm your nerves, Jungle Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

