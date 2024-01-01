About this product
About this strain
Jungle Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Fire #43 and Wedding Cake. Jungle Cake is a potent and balanced strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Jungle Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. Jungle Cake is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jungle Cake effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Jungle Cake features flavors like vanilla, pepper, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Jungle Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a balanced and enjoyable strain that can lift your mood and calm your nerves, Jungle Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.