Smalls | The Soap | 3.5g

by California Love
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

The Soap is a Sativa cross of Animal Mints with Kush Mints.
Small buds, big high! California Love Smalls are perfect for cost-conscious consumers
who love quality flower, regardless of bud size. Available in 3.5g, 7g, and 14g jars,
there’s an option for everyone. Strains are carefully selected and packaged to ensure
buds are not too small, but just right! The terpene breakdown chart is featured
prominently on every jar to inform user experience and create consistency for all effects and flavor preferences.

About this strain

The Soap, not to be confused with Zoap, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. The Soap is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Soap effects include focus, feeling energized, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Soap when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Berner’s Cookies, The Soap features flavors like mint, pine and cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene followed by limonene. The average price of The Soap typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Soap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review

 

About this brand

Logo for the brand California Love
California Love
We are a group of like-minded friends, family, and legacy lovers of cannabis, hailing from all parts of the Golden State, brought together by a common purpose. Though we remember the old days fondly, we look forward to shaping the industry's future with authenticity and passion. We share a commitment to demonstrating that the world's highest quality cannabis can be grown affordably, ethically, and responsibly, with acknowledgment and respect for the land that nourishes it, the sun that feeds it, the people that cultivate it, and the pioneers that came before us.

California Love is our love letter to this state's beauty and bounty.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000173-LIC
