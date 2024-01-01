We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Caliva
unclaimed brand
3
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Topicals
THC lotions, creams, & patches
3 products
Lotions
Lavender Max Strength Lotion 340mg 1.7oz
by Caliva
THC 340%
Lotions
1:2 Muscle + Joint Inflammation Lotion 300mg
by Caliva
THC 200%
CBD 100%
Lotions
Fragrance Free All Over Body Recovery Lotion 1.7oz
by Caliva
