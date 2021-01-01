About this product

Find your session. These classy cartridges are the essence of cannabis refined with flavors so tasty you simply can't resist an extra pull. We’ve crafted experiences catered to any and every moment with all-natural cold-pressed CO2 and cannabis-derived terpenes that pack a punch in potency.



Pillow Talk (Indica): It’s like a hovering purple bean bag filled with quicksand. Berry and cola flavors make for the sweetest of dreams.