About this product

All new look, same smooth flavor you have come to love, now in a convenient, smaller, five-pack.



Made to be mellow. Just toast, chill and repeat. These low-dose solos are made with pure cannabis that’s cured and blended in-house for a simply smooth smoke, every time. With low THC, Toasties are made to be mellow and their discreet, cigarette style appearance makes using them mellow too. Sometimes we just want things to be easy; throw these in your purse or pocket and just toast, chill and repeat. 5 Filtered, low dose solos. ~.5g/each.