Logo for the brand Calyx

Calyx

Training Day Badder 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD

Training Day effects

Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!