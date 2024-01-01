10mg THC Per Piece | 100mg THC Per Package

For those moments when you want to make a great experience even more joyous—like hanging with friends at the beach or enjoying a comedy show— enter Camino Sours Raspberry Lemonade Bliss gummies. These delightful treats are designed to boost your mood and create a blissful experience no matter where you are and what you’re up to. Each delectable gummy is infused with 10MG of THC and a tailored blend of hybrid-like terpenes that marries perfectly with the sweet, tangy notes of ripe raspberries and the flavors of fresh, sugary lemonade. Welcome to your happy place!

HYBRID-LIKE TERPENES: BETA-CARYOPHYLLENE, HUMULENE, LIMONENE, MYRCENE, NEROLIDOL

