10mg THC Per Piece | 100mg THC Per Package For those moments when you want to make a great experience even more joyous—like hanging with friends at the beach or enjoying a comedy show— enter Camino Sours Raspberry Lemonade Bliss gummies. These delightful treats are designed to boost your mood and create a blissful experience no matter where you are and what you’re up to. Each delectable gummy is infused with 10MG of THC and a tailored blend of hybrid-like terpenes that marries perfectly with the sweet, tangy notes of ripe raspberries and the flavors of fresh, sugary lemonade. Welcome to your happy place! HYBRID-LIKE TERPENES: BETA-CARYOPHYLLENE, HUMULENE, LIMONENE, MYRCENE, NEROLIDOL
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
More from Kiva Confections; • Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections • Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm • Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra • Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra