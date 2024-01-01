10mg Camino Sours 'Bliss' Raspberry Lemonade Gummies 100mg THC total

by Camino
THC —CBD —

About this product

10mg THC Per Piece | 100mg THC Per Package
For those moments when you want to make a great experience even more joyous—like hanging with friends at the beach or enjoying a comedy show— enter Camino Sours Raspberry Lemonade Bliss gummies. These delightful treats are designed to boost your mood and create a blissful experience no matter where you are and what you’re up to. Each delectable gummy is infused with 10MG of THC and a tailored blend of hybrid-like terpenes that marries perfectly with the sweet, tangy notes of ripe raspberries and the flavors of fresh, sugary lemonade. Welcome to your happy place!
HYBRID-LIKE TERPENES: BETA-CARYOPHYLLENE, HUMULENE, LIMONENE, MYRCENE, NEROLIDOL

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Camino
Camino
Shop products
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.

More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.