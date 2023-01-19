20mg : 4mg CBN Camino 'Sleep' Midnight Blueberry High Dose Gummies 200mg THC | 40mg CBN total
by Camino
About this product
20mg THC & 4mg CBN per piece | 200mg THC & 40mg CBN total in 10 pieces
EFFECT: Sleep (Indica)
Camino Midnight Blueberry offers a calming combination of 5 MG of THC with 1 MG of CBN, relaxing terpenes, and chamomile and lavender oils. Together, these ingredients work synergistically together to create Kiva’s most tranquil product yet. Sweet dreams.
TERPENES;
• Myrcene - Improves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.
• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Chamomile Extract, Lavender Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
About this brand
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
