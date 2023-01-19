20mg THC & 4mg CBN per piece | 200mg THC & 40mg CBN total in 10 pieces



EFFECT: Sleep (Indica)



Camino Midnight Blueberry offers a calming combination of 5 MG of THC with 1 MG of CBN, relaxing terpenes, and chamomile and lavender oils. Together, these ingredients work synergistically together to create Kiva’s most tranquil product yet. Sweet dreams.



TERPENES;

• Myrcene - Improves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Chamomile Extract, Lavender Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax