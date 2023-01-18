About this product
20mg THC per piece | 200mg THC total in 10 pieces
EFFECT: Chill (Indica)
Take the high road to your favorite state of mind with Camino High Dose gummies. Go on a relaxing coastal stroll with Kiva’s Wild Berry "Chill" gummies. The calming, indica-like terpenes pair with notes of wild blackberry and fresh raspberry for a laid-back weekend vibe.
TERPENES:
• Myrcene - mproves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.
• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
• Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant.
• Terpinolene - Anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, and analgesic, and also found it to reduce hypertension and produce a sedative effect.
INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Citric Acid, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Potassium Sorbate, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Corn Starch, Terpenes.
EFFECT: Chill (Indica)
Take the high road to your favorite state of mind with Camino High Dose gummies. Go on a relaxing coastal stroll with Kiva’s Wild Berry "Chill" gummies. The calming, indica-like terpenes pair with notes of wild blackberry and fresh raspberry for a laid-back weekend vibe.
TERPENES:
• Myrcene - mproves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.
• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
• Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant.
• Terpinolene - Anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, and analgesic, and also found it to reduce hypertension and produce a sedative effect.
INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Citric Acid, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Potassium Sorbate, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Corn Starch, Terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra