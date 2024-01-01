5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces



EFFECT: Proud (Sativa)



Camino is proud to be a continuous supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. From protests to parades, the history of this movement is a heartbreakingly beautiful one. Passionfruit Punch continues to be a love letter to those folx who stand for inclusivity and love. May its exhilarating effects help raise you even higher. To learn about our community involvement and partnerships, visit our 2024 Pride blog post.



TERPENES;

• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.



Ingredients:

Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Mica-based Pearlescent Pigment, Corn Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Terpenes.



Disclaimer:

Because of the unique nature of the cannabis industry, each Kiva product is produced in the state in which it is sold. Accordingly, the content of THC and other cannabinoids may vary depending on which state you purchase your product. Similarly, the ingredients and allergens may also vary slightly by state. For the most accurate potency, ingredient, and allergen information, please refer to your product package.

read more