5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces



EFFECT: Chill (Indica)



Feel the warm Gulf breeze amidst the rustle of palm trees with every bite of Citrus Breeze Camino Sours. Calming, indica-like terpenes merge with the fresh, bold flavors of lemon and lime. The result? Your taste buds will be as amped-up as your mood is laid-back.



TERPENES;

• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax