About this product
A physical road takes you to a physical place. Camino (“road” in Spanish) takes you to a state of mind. Kick back and transport yourself to wine country with Kiva’s Sparkling Pear Camino gummies. The unconventional ratio of CBD to THC creates a euphoric experience without any anxiety.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Camino Gummies
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.