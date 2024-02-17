5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces



EFFECT: Bliss (Hybrid)



Find yourself on a blissful beach with our 'Bliss' Watermelon Lemonade gummies. Let sativa and indica terpenes alongside juicy watermelon and tart citrus welcome you to your happy place.



TERPENES;

• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Myrcene - Improves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.

• Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant.

• Nerolidol - Provides a wide range of therapeutic properties including anti-ulcer, antioxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory. Delivers anti-anxiety effects without hampering coordination.



INGREDIENTS; Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax.

Show more