Find yourself on a blissful beach with our 'Bliss' Watermelon Lemonade gummies. Let sativa and indica terpenes alongside juicy watermelon and tart citrus welcome you to your happy place.
TERPENES; • Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant. • Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress. • Myrcene - Improves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily. • Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant. • Nerolidol - Provides a wide range of therapeutic properties including anti-ulcer, antioxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory. Delivers anti-anxiety effects without hampering coordination.
INGREDIENTS; Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
More from Kiva Confections; • Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections • Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm • Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra • Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra