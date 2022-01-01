About this product
Made from Chamomile and Mate Plants
Slow Burning, Self Rolling Wraps perfect for 1st timers or just saving time
Nicotine & Tobacco-Free
For use with Your Favorite Herbal Blend
Made in Brazil
25 Resealable Foil Packs Per Box
5 Wraps Per Pack
Free of heavy metals and pesticides
Best scent and flavors on the market today
No product reviews
About this brand
Camo Natural Wraps
