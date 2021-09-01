Loading…
Campos De Kush

Clementine

SativaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sative hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Cricket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.

Clementine effects

367 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
