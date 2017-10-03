Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!



Blue Dream is a popular sativa-dominant cannabis strain known for its sweet, berry-like aroma and taste. It delivers an uplifting and creative high with mental clarity, making it perfect for daytime use. Simultaneously, it offers a gentle body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for both recreational and medicinal users seeking a delightful and balanced cannabis experience.



