Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!



Granddaddy Purple, commonly known as GDP, is a famous indica strain known for its deep purple buds and distinct grape and berry aroma. This strain delivers a potent combination of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation, making it ideal for unwinding in the evening. Its effects can help soothe pain, stress, and insomnia, enveloping users in a comforting blanket of tranquility. GDP is perfect for those looking to relax deeply and drift off into a peaceful sleep.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Show more