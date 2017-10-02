Canabotanica - Disposable - GDP 1g

by Canabotanica
Indica
THC 17%
Strain rating:

About this product

Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!

Granddaddy Purple, commonly known as GDP, is a famous indica strain known for its deep purple buds and distinct grape and berry aroma. This strain delivers a potent combination of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation, making it ideal for unwinding in the evening. Its effects can help soothe pain, stress, and insomnia, enveloping users in a comforting blanket of tranquility. GDP is perfect for those looking to relax deeply and drift off into a peaceful sleep.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. Other people claim it is Big Bud x Purple Urkle. Either way, this California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purps and Ghani heritage. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

