Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!



Jack Herer offers the quintessential sativa experience with a convenient twist. Known for its elevating and creative effects, this strain delivers a sharp, clear-headed buzz through a vapor that carries a spicy, piney aroma with a hint of earthiness. Ideal for daytime use, it helps enhance focus and energy, making it perfect for creative pursuits or social interactions.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

