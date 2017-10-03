Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!



Northern Lights is one of the most famous indica strains, revered for its fast-acting and deeply relaxing effects. This strain features a sweet and spicy aroma with notes of earthy pine. It's known for its ability to soothe the body and calm the mind, making it ideal for nighttime use. Users often turn to Northern Lights for relief from sleeplessness and stress, as it provides a serene escape that leads to a restful sleep.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

