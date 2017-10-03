Canabotanica - Disposable - Northern Lights 1g

by Canabotanica
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!

Northern Lights is one of the most famous indica strains, revered for its fast-acting and deeply relaxing effects. This strain features a sweet and spicy aroma with notes of earthy pine. It's known for its ability to soothe the body and calm the mind, making it ideal for nighttime use. Users often turn to Northern Lights for relief from sleeplessness and stress, as it provides a serene escape that leads to a restful sleep.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

