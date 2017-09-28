Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!



Pineapple Express is a popular sativa-dominant hybrid known for its quick-hitting and long-lasting effects. It combines flavors of fresh pineapple and tropical fruits with a hint of cedar. This strain offers a pleasant, energetic high that enhances creativity and conversation, making it great for social settings. Pineapple Express is also noted for its stress-relieving properties, providing a joyful escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

