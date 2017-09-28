Canabotanica - Disposable - Pineapple Express 1g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!

Pineapple Express is a popular sativa-dominant hybrid known for its quick-hitting and long-lasting effects. It combines flavors of fresh pineapple and tropical fruits with a hint of cedar. This strain offers a pleasant, energetic high that enhances creativity and conversation, making it great for social settings. Pineapple Express is also noted for its stress-relieving properties, providing a joyful escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
