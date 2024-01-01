Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!



Pound Cake is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its sweet, dessert-like aroma reminiscent of lemony vanilla cake. It offers a balanced high that relaxes the body while elevating the mind, making it perfect for both social gatherings and personal reflection. Users appreciate its ability to soothe anxiety and stress without heavy sedation, promoting a calm yet alert state. Pound Cake is ideal for those looking to unwind while still engaging in creative or social activities.





