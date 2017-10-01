Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!



Purple Punch is an indica-dominant vape strain known for its sedating effects and a deliciously sweet flavor profile that hints at grapes and blueberries. It delivers a one-two punch of relaxation, starting with a cerebral high that melts into a soothing body buzz. Ideal for nighttime use, Purple Punch helps ease tension, promote relaxation, and encourage deep sleep. Its potent effects make it a favorite among those looking to combat stress, insomnia, and pain.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

