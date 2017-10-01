Canabotanica - Disposable - Purple Punch 1g

by Canabotanica
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!

Purple Punch is an indica-dominant vape strain known for its sedating effects and a deliciously sweet flavor profile that hints at grapes and blueberries. It delivers a one-two punch of relaxation, starting with a cerebral high that melts into a soothing body buzz. Ideal for nighttime use, Purple Punch helps ease tension, promote relaxation, and encourage deep sleep. Its potent effects make it a favorite among those looking to combat stress, insomnia, and pain.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
