Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!



Zookies is a dynamic hybrid strain that combines the best of both indica and sativa effects. It features a complex aroma of nutty cookies and earthy pepper, making it a treat for the senses. Users can expect a balanced high that starts with a cerebral rush, enhancing mood and focus, followed by a relaxing body melt that eases tension without heavy sedation. Ideal for those looking to enjoy relaxation while maintaining mental clarity, Zookies is perfect for both social settings and quiet evenings at home.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

