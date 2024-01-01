Canabotanica - Disposable - Zookies 1g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Introducing our brand new line of Canabotanica disposables! For garden fresh hits on the go!

Zookies is a dynamic hybrid strain that combines the best of both indica and sativa effects. It features a complex aroma of nutty cookies and earthy pepper, making it a treat for the senses. Users can expect a balanced high that starts with a cerebral rush, enhancing mood and focus, followed by a relaxing body melt that eases tension without heavy sedation. Ideal for those looking to enjoy relaxation while maintaining mental clarity, Zookies is perfect for both social settings and quiet evenings at home.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
