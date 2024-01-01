Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its sweet and creamy flavor that echoes the nostalgic candy it's named after. This strain offers a relaxing body high that eases tension and promotes calm, making it excellent for evening use. Users appreciate Push Pop for its ability to alleviate stress and help with sleep issues, all while enveloping the senses in a delightful fruity aroma with a hint of citrus. It's perfect for unwinding after a long day or for a tranquil night in.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Show more