Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a potent hybrid strain celebrated for its rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. This strain delivers relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and elevate the mind, making it great for winding down after a long day. Often chosen for its therapeutic properties, Wedding Cake can help alleviate pain, anxiety, and insomnia, enveloping users in a state of blissful tranquility. Its dense buds are adorned with frosty trichomes, making it as visually appealing as it is effective.



