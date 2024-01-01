Glue OG is an indica-dominant cannabis strain well-known for its potent, relaxing effects that glue you to the couch, living up to its name. This strain features a robust profile of earthy and sour aromas with distinct hints of pine and diesel. Ideal for evening use, Glue OG helps unwind the mind and body, easing stress and tension. Its heavy body high is perfect for those seeking relief from chronic pain, insomnia, or simply a peaceful night in. With its strong sedative properties, Glue OG is a go-to for users looking to decompress after a long day.



