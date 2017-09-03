Canabotanica - Flower - Wedding Cake 3.5g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Canabotanica - Flower - Wedding Cake 3.5g

About this product

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a potent hybrid strain celebrated for its rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. This strain delivers relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and elevate the mind, making it great for winding down after a long day. Often chosen for its therapeutic properties, Wedding Cake can help alleviate pain, anxiety, and insomnia, enveloping users in a state of blissful tranquility. Its dense buds are adorned with frosty trichomes, making it as visually appealing as it is effective.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
