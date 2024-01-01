Cream Pie is an indica-dominant strain known for its relaxing effects and a creamy, sweet flavor profile with hints of vanilla and earth. This strain delivers a soothing body high that eases muscles and calms the mind, making it perfect for evening relaxation. Cream Pie is favored by those looking to alleviate stress, manage pain, or settle into a restful night’s sleep. Its smooth, dessert-like taste and potent effects make it a delightful choice for unwinding after a long day.



