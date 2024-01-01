Peanut Butter OG pre-roll is a flavorful and potent cannabis blend that combines the unique characteristics of Peanut Butter OG cannabis flower and White Rainbow cannabis shake. This hybrid pre-roll has a nutty and sweet flavor profile that is complemented by a smooth and earthy undertone. The high THC content of this pre-roll, ranging from 20-25%, produces a powerful and relaxing body buzz that can help alleviate pain, anxiety, and stress. The combination of these two strains creates a unique and complex high that is both uplifting and calming. The pre-roll is made with high-quality cannabis flower and shake, and is perfect for those looking for a convenient and enjoyable smoking experience. Overall, Peanut Butter OG pre-roll is a delightful blend that is sure to satisfy the taste buds and deliver a potent and balanced high.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

