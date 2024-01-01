Canabotanica - Pre Roll - Grape Gas 1g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Grape Gas, an indica-dominant cannabis strain born from Grape Ape and Gas Mask, boasts a distinctive grape-like aroma with subtle diesel undertones. Its effects are deeply relaxing, making it an ideal choice for unwinding and finding relief from stress and pain. This strain's unique blend of flavors and soothing properties makes it a go-to option for those seeking a calming and flavorful cannabis experience.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Grape Gasoline is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of Grape Gasoline are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and euphoric. Grape Gasoline is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, you can expect pungent grape notes with a hint of diesel. Grape Gasoline is 25% THC, making it an ideal strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpenes in Grape Gasoline are myrcene followed by caryophyllene and limonene. The original breeder of this strain is Compound Genetics. Weed strains similar to Grape Gasoline include Desert Lime, Pancakes, and Nigerian Silver.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

