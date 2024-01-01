Kush Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid renowned for its relaxing effects and rich, sweet flavor profile reminiscent of fresh baked cookies with earthy undertones. This strain delivers a profound sense of calm that eases the body into relaxation while soothing the mind, making it perfect for evening use. Kush Cookies is ideal for those looking to unwind and decompress after a stressful day, providing relief from both physical discomfort and mental tension.



