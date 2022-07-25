Gaia Green Power Bloom 2-8-4

GAIA GREEN Power Bloom is a high phosphate fertilizer specifically formulated to support prolific flowering and fruiting. As a result, GAIA GREEN Power Bloom is our best fertilizer for root development and for all flowering and fruiting plants.



BENEFITS:

Improves soil porosity and moisture retention

Buffers soil pH and remineralizes the soil

Helps condition the soil for improved plant performance

A superb source of Organic Phosphorus for budding and blooming C****bis

To further unlock the potential of this fertilizer, add Worm Castings to your order for a Microbial boost. Find out why.



Gaia Power Bloom Contains:

Bone Meal, Mineralized Phosphate, Fishbone Meal, Rock Phosphate, Mined Potassium Sulphate, Glacial Rock Dust, Insect Frass, Feather Meal, Basalt Rock Dust, Kelp Meal, Humic Acid, Gypsum, Greensand, Blood Meal.



DIRECTIONS FOR USE:

C****bis: Apply a week prior to switching to bloom and every 7 to 10 days through weeks 1 through 6. Add 1 tbsp per gallon, 150ml per 10 gallons. For living soil applications, apply as a top dressing in bloom and as part of your re-amendment program.

Gardens and landscapes: Broadcast and incorporate up to 1.4 kg per 10 m2 (28.5 lbs per 1000 ft2). Apply up to a maximum of 5.6 kg per 10 m2 (114 lbs per 1000 ft2) annually.

Pre-mixing soil for hanging baskets, potted plants and planter boxes: Add 45 ml per 4 L (3 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium.

Top-dressing hanging baskets, potted plants and planter boxes: Apply 15 ml per 4 L (1 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium. Gently dig into the soil surface. Apply once a month or as desired.

Store in a cool, dry location, out of direct sunlight. Protect from frost and other climatic extremes. Seal packaging between uses.



Certified Organic

GAIA GREEN Power Bloom is approved for use in organic agriculture by Ecocert Canada (in compliance with Canada’s Organic Production Systems General Principles & Management Standards and Permitted Substances Lists (CAN/CGSB 32.310-2015 and CAN/CGSB 32.311-2015).



PACKAGE INCLUDES:

1x Gaia Power Bloom 2-8-4



Available in the different sizes.