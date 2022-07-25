Discover the Gaia Green Worm Castings

GAIA GREEN Worm Castings are the unprocessed manure of earthworms. This all-purpose fertilizer is high in organic matter, and adds essential nutrients to the soil to encourage strong plant growth. Apply as a top dressing, side dressing, or work into soil for outstanding growth. Recommended for household plants, urban gardens, lawns, golf courses, nurseries, and greenhouses.



To unlock the great potential of this product, consider mixing the castings with Gaia Green Glacial Rock Dust.



BENEFITS:

Source of slow release nutrients.

Rich in beneficial biology.

Improves soil structure, including porosity and water holding capacity.

Read our Blog post on the benefits of Worm Castings

DIRECTIONS FOR USE:

Plants: Apply a handful or two prior to watering at the base of the plant stem or spread across the surface and gently scratched in. Can be used from start to finish as it is a gentle fertilizer for your plants and you will benefit from increased soil biology.



Garden and Landscape: Mix 2 L per m2 (½ gal. per 10 ft2) once per month. Transplanting: Mix 5 – 10% Gaia Green Worm Castings with soil or growing medium.



Lawn: Apply up to 2.8 kg per 10 m2 annually.



House plant maintenance: Add 50 mL per 4 L of soil (3 tbsp per 1 gal.) every month as required.



DERIVED FROM

Earthworm castings



PACKAGE INCLUDES:

1x Gaia Green Worm Castings



Available in the different sizes