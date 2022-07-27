【HIGH EFFICACY & MAXIMUM YIELDS】 6-LED bars design provides more even canopy coverage, especially to the outer edges of cultivation areas. 1680pcs diodes(UV & IR). SE5000 Led grow lights draw 480 watts with 1317umol/s, achieving an impressive PPE of 2.75 umol/J, coverage for 90x90cm of high-yielding full-cycle growth.



【FULL SPECTRUM & DiMMING DAISY CHAIN】 Full spectrum (2800-3000K, 4800-5000k, 380-410nm, 650-665nm) is perfect for veg to flower, fits for all growth stages. Dimming knob easily to adjust light intensity.



【PASSIVELY COOLED & DETACHABLE DRIVER】 Bar light design and aluminum material on the back contribute to better airflow and heat dissipation. SE5000 plant growing light equipped with a detachable driver and long power cord, which reduces the temperature in your growing space and extended its lifespan. Waterproof circuit board, Easy installation.



【DAISY-CHAIN DIMMING】Dimming daisy-chain function supports to connect up to 30pcs SE5000 LED growing lights – Dim multiple lights at once. Widely applied in the commercial growing (horizontal and vertical), climate rooms, house gardens, home grows (grow box and tents), greenhouse cultivation, pipeline cultivation, and hydroponics.



【VALUE FOR MONEY】 5 years of after-service of a local maintenance center. Top-quality grow lights & affordable price. For any questions, feel free to e-mail us (info@spiderfarmer.eu)and we will reply within 24 hours.



Specification Upgraded SE5000

Spectrum 660-665nm,3200-4200K,4800-5000K,IR,UV

PPF 1333umol/s

Coverage Max Coverage:4x4ft

Lumen 87052Lm±5%@AC120V 86677Lm±5%@AC240V 86353Lm±5%@AC277V

Power draw 480W±5%@AC120-277V

Light Size 860*860*77MM

Package Size 905*290*240MM

Gross Weight 11KG

DB 0dB

Input Voltage AC100-277V

Amp 4.017A@AC120V 2.052A@AC240V 1.805A@AC277V

Frequency 50-60HZ

LED 1680pcs

BTU 1637btu