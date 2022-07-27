About this product
【FULL SPECTRUM & DiMMING DAISY CHAIN】 Full spectrum (2800-3000K, 4800-5000k, 380-410nm, 650-665nm) is perfect for veg to flower, fits for all growth stages. Dimming knob easily to adjust light intensity.
【PASSIVELY COOLED & DETACHABLE DRIVER】 Bar light design and aluminum material on the back contribute to better airflow and heat dissipation. SE5000 plant growing light equipped with a detachable driver and long power cord, which reduces the temperature in your growing space and extended its lifespan. Waterproof circuit board, Easy installation.
【DAISY-CHAIN DIMMING】Dimming daisy-chain function supports to connect up to 30pcs SE5000 LED growing lights – Dim multiple lights at once. Widely applied in the commercial growing (horizontal and vertical), climate rooms, house gardens, home grows (grow box and tents), greenhouse cultivation, pipeline cultivation, and hydroponics.
【VALUE FOR MONEY】 5 years of after-service of a local maintenance center. Top-quality grow lights & affordable price. For any questions, feel free to e-mail us (info@spiderfarmer.eu)and we will reply within 24 hours.
Specification Upgraded SE5000
Spectrum 660-665nm,3200-4200K,4800-5000K,IR,UV
PPF 1333umol/s
Coverage Max Coverage:4x4ft
Lumen 87052Lm±5%@AC120V 86677Lm±5%@AC240V 86353Lm±5%@AC277V
Power draw 480W±5%@AC120-277V
Light Size 860*860*77MM
Package Size 905*290*240MM
Gross Weight 11KG
DB 0dB
Input Voltage AC100-277V
Amp 4.017A@AC120V 2.052A@AC240V 1.805A@AC277V
Frequency 50-60HZ
LED 1680pcs
BTU 1637btu