Canadian Lumber has released a new tray in our line of branded trays: the all-new Etched Log rolling tray. Roll up on the historic rings of a Canadian Red Pine and start or add this to your collection of Canadian Lumber rolling trays.



The all-new Etched Log Tray is the third addition to collection of branded rolling trays, featuring a red pine native to the Canadian forests. Show your heritage and love for Canadian Forests with this 100% tin, Etched Log Rolling Tray.



Like our other trays, the Etched Log tray is 100% tin and dishwasher-safe. The rounded corners with additional height make getting every last crumb that much easier while keeping the mess inside.



Need a second section in your set up?! Look no further, Canadian Lumber has created the ultimate mini rolling tray in addition to the Etched Log. The Lil' Red Rolling Tray has Canadian Lumber's bold red and big axes mirroring the BIG Red, released a year prior, with colours pulled from the Canadian Flag.



In addition to the vibrant design of the Lil' Red Rolling Tray, it fits perfectly on top of our larger trays allowing you to add a second tier to your storage and accessories collection that can slide across!