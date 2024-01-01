Utilizing specific purging parameters of agitation, heat, and vacuum pressure, cannabis oil can be transformed into a rich and textured consistency commonly referred to as Crumble or Honeycomb. Similar to Shatter or Badder, Crumble’s name is indicative of its finished consistency or final form. Due to its versatility, easily workable texture, and lower price point, Canamo’s Crumble is an ideal introductory extract for the newer concentrate user or the veteran looking for a budget-friendly option. o AVERAGE POTENCY RANGE: 80% - 90% Total Cannabinoids o IDEAL DAB TEMP: 550f – 650f o PRO TIP: On the go? Crumble is one of the best concentrates to use with an electronic wax-pen due to its easily workable consistency.
No product reviews
Revered by ‘heady’ connoisseurs and new dab enthusiasts alike, Canamo is our premium line of cannabis concentrates. Utilizing top quality flower grown by Sonoran Roots as our single source for input material, Canamo is poised to continue its ascent, offering only the best cured and live extracts to our customers. Our brand’s logo is an altered version of a Mexican sugar skull; it is only natural to choose a turquoise color to further represent our corner of the country and the history of its people. Looking at our name, chosen colors and logo, it’s easy to see that Canamo Concentrates radiates southwestern vibes.