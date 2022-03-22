CBG:CBD Additive 1:1 contains both CBG & CBD in a 1:1 ratio. 500mg of CBG + 500mg CBD totalling 1000mg Cannabinoids per bottle.



This strength offers 100mg Per 1ml which is a split of 50mg CBG and 50mg CBD.



For DIY e-liquids simply add the required measurement of CBD Additive into your PG quota. When adding Canavape® CBD vape additive to another E-Liquid we recommend you keep your VG level at 50% or below. Despite what other manufacturers claim, Cannabinoids are less effective when in a high VG formulation and a high VG CBD e-liquid will likely kill your coil.



Canavape additive is an effective way to add Canavape CBD & CBG to your daily vape for example adding 2ml of this product would give you 200mg of cannabinoids made up of 100mg CBD + 100mg CBG.



Many nicotine-free e-liquids are also available in a 50ml or 60ml “shortfill” of your favourite flavour and these are perfect for combining CBD Additive® which will transform your e-liquid into a CBD vape with at least 120mg per 10ml of e-liquid.



Canavape vape additives are intended for use with 50:50 ratio e liquids.